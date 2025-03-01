"Translate selection" creates popups for every frame in page
JustABrowser58
When using the "Translate selection" function on a page that has multiple nested frames, rather than showing a single popup, Vivaldi creates a popup in every frame on the page, which is annoying since one would have to manually close all of them (or refresh the page). In fact, for small-sized frames, it is impossible to close the popups that appear in them since it is too small to show the close button.
For example, as seen in the picture below (the website used is https://testpages.eviltester.com/styled/frames/frames-test.html), when I use "Translate selection" on a piece of text (the highlighted text), it created a popup in the page's main frame and all of its subframes.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JustABrowser58 I can confirm this strange bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
JustABrowser58
@DoctorG I've submited a report, my bug number is VB-114573.
I have to be honest that I am using Vivaldi Snapshot rather than stable Vivaldi, but since you're experiencing the same issue I'm assuming stable is also affected.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JustABrowser58 Thanks for report. I confirmed internally.
Its is only Vivaldi 7.2.x affected.