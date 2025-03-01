When using the "Translate selection" function on a page that has multiple nested frames, rather than showing a single popup, Vivaldi creates a popup in every frame on the page, which is annoying since one would have to manually close all of them (or refresh the page). In fact, for small-sized frames, it is impossible to close the popups that appear in them since it is too small to show the close button.

For example, as seen in the picture below (the website used is https://testpages.eviltester.com/styled/frames/frames-test.html), when I use "Translate selection" on a piece of text (the highlighted text), it created a popup in the page's main frame and all of its subframes.

