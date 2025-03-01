Why is URL autocomplete so slow?
-
samurai999
Hello. I recently switched to Vivaldi and so far the browser is alright but why is the URL autocomplete so annoyingly slow?
This is so far the only serious issue I have with the browser.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@samurai999 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@samurai999 Speed of address field can be influenced by:
Large History
Many bookmarks
Many typed addresses
Slow connection to Google suggestion server
-
samurai999
@DoctorG said in Why is URL autocomplete so slow?:
@samurai999 Speed of address field can be influenced by:
Large History
I installed Vivaldi less than a month ago. Clean install, not importing anything. So, no, that's not an issue. If it can't handle my month-old history, I better switch now because I usually use a browser for years.
Many bookmarks
I have a total of 5 bookmarks. So, no.
Many typed addresses
This and the first point are the same I think.
Slow connection to Google suggestion server
150mbps should be more than fine and as far as I know, Google isn't experiencing any issues currently. Also, why in the world would a browser use Google suggestion server for autocompleting my URLs which are stored locally in the history?
My question is this: is this an acknowledged bug and is the team working on this or should I just switch?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@samurai999 In Settings → Address Bar → Dropdown Menu Priority you can change priority and disable some.
//EDIT: An other idea, broken History database.
Had you tried Ctrl+Shift+Del and select All Time, uncheck all except History and Delete?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@samurai999 I do not see such slow suggestion in Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 Win 11.
And i could not find a bug report related to slow suggestion in address field.
-
jon Vivaldi Team
@samurai999 , could you try the latest Vivaldi snapshot? We are doing work on the URL bar that should lead to much faster operations for those the see issues with speed.
-
samurai999
@jon thank you Jon, I can confirm that the address bar is MUCH more responsive on the Snapshot version.
On the stable version, I managed to fix the responsiveness by disabling "Search Suggestions" in "Drop-Down Menu Priority", but I had to compromise on not being able to use search autocomplete.
-
jon Vivaldi Team
@samurai999, good to hear. What we have in the snapshot will make it to stable, so it is good to hear it is working well for you. We will continue to tweak our implementation and make it faster.