@samurai999 Speed of address field can be influenced by:

Large History

I installed Vivaldi less than a month ago. Clean install, not importing anything. So, no, that's not an issue. If it can't handle my month-old history, I better switch now because I usually use a browser for years.

Many bookmarks

I have a total of 5 bookmarks. So, no.

Many typed addresses

This and the first point are the same I think.

Slow connection to Google suggestion server

150mbps should be more than fine and as far as I know, Google isn't experiencing any issues currently. Also, why in the world would a browser use Google suggestion server for autocompleting my URLs which are stored locally in the history?

My question is this: is this an acknowledged bug and is the team working on this or should I just switch?