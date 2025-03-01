General question about COOKIES in Vivaldi
Hello Community!
Where does Vivaldi save cookies?
Could cookies take traces outside the folder, where they are written?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Cookies are stored in SQLite database at
//edit:
~/.config/vivaldi/Default/Cookies
Could cookies take traces outside the folder, where they are written?
Can you please explain? Perhaps my English is not as good as it should be to understand.
What is your concern?
Cookies are stored in SQLite database at
~/.config/vivaldi/Default/Cookies
Are they maybe saved under another folder in openSUSE?
geppino@localhost:~/.config/vivaldi/Default> cd ~/.config/vivaldi/Default/Network bash: cd: /home/geppino/.config/vivaldi/Default/Network: Datei oder Verzeichnis nicht gefunden geppino@localhost:~/.config/vivaldi/Default>
No, my English is surely not good enough!
I mean, could the cookies, that are saved there, look at / into/ the data in other folders, quasi as spies?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@pinotto said in General question about COOKIES in Vivaldi:
Are they maybe saved under another folder in openSUSE?
My fault, i wrote wrong path, had edited the post meanwhile.
~/.config/vivaldi/Default/is correct.
And file is named
Cookies
I mean, could the cookies, that are saved there, look at / into/ the data in other folders, quasi as spies?
No, browser can not read data from other folders.
A cookie is only a data in a database, not a app.
Many Thanks!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@pinotto You are welcome.