Websites are blocked 99% of the time
-
The browser will not open websites since the recent update. It will open YouTube and that's about it. I click on a tile in the Speed Dial and it loops me back to the Speed Dial.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Padre613 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Padre613 Please try this:
-
Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Download installer from vivaldi.com, uninstall (without deletion of browser profile data) and reinstall
-