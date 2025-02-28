Trying to personalize my profiles
-
I love the level of personalization that Vivaldi brings us, there is a catch though.
While using Vivaldi you can change your profile's picture as whichever you want to, but for some reason you can't change the account's profile picture in the main menu once you launch the browser.
I wanna change these profile pictures so bad but you can only choose the default Vivaldi's pictures.
If you know how to personalize them as well, just write it down!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Megurine Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
- Logout of Vivaldi Sync
- Click on avatar icon in address bar to manage profile
- Click on icon of profile
- In popup hit the (+) button to use a image
- In OS file open dialog select a image
- Confirm with Save button
-
Thank you so much for answering!!
Yeah, I know you can do, I mentioned that on my original post.
The catch is that when you launch the browser, it doesn't show the picture you chose.
I'm talking about this menu one you launch the browser.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Megurine Because that is the internal Chromium setting page.
A known issue for Vivaldi.
I will ceck if that can be fixed.No solution available by me.
//edit: Found a internal bug report
VB-113847 "Custom profile icons do not show up on startup screen" - Confirmed
-
Thank you so much for your aim of helping!!