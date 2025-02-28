Unsolved Moving Labels
New Vivaldi Installation (used sync for notes, etc)
Updated Snapshot to 7.2.3617.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
My labels are gone
Does anyone have some advice to offer? TIA
@janrif probably this I would guess: (VB-114452) Labels not appearing on panel or menus
Have the same problem on a "fresh" snapshot installation. The labels are still visible on the messages so they are there. They're only missing from the UI.
@Durtro said in Moving Labels:
@Durtro @gmg Thanks for your reply; at least I know that I'm not alone. I hope others start to follow this thread to confirm what we experienced, to offer a fix or to report it as a bug. Let's see what happens.