Unable to see download link (default) on Vivaldi page
greybeard Ambassador
I am unable to see download link (default) on Vivaldi page unless I go to show desktop page again.
Are you planning to remove the 32bit Arm branch?
I cannot find it on UptoDown (Vivaldi.7.1.3580.154_armeabi-v7a.apk), which I need for my older tablet.
@greybeard Think you can get it directly from Vivaldi here:
Click on "Alternative Download Stores"
lol man, why remove arm64 app ???
i use those my snapshot:
Vivaldi.7.2.3610.3_arm64-v8a.apk
only works on samsung galaxy devices...
greybeard Ambassador
@lfisk
The Default link is not there. Only Play Store, UptoDown and Huwei store.
I must switch to ¨View in Desktop Mode" to see it.
See post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100918/solved-vivaldi-for-32bit-where-has-it-gone?_=1740862548784
Not the first time.
@greybeard It is seen, works as expected on my A11 Moto Ace5g in either Mobile or Desktop. I messed around on an actual Desktop using Inspector tools and couldn't simulate problem as a Mobile or spot anything in CSS that might be blocking either. Strange problem
greybeard Ambassador
@lfisk
I know nothing of CSS so I can´t tell.
I just know on mobile setting it is not visible. If I switch to Desktop Mode I see it*.
Shouldn´t have to do that IMO.
@greybeard Could be (I haven't inspected it) that the hidden section revealed when you tap the link is set to have a specific number of lines, so that on a narrow enough screen the link overflows the box and just stays hidden. Looks fine on my tablet even in Portrait orientation, but this is a tablet I selected for its high resolution.
greybeard Ambassador
@sgunhouse
Must be my tablet then.
There is a screenshot of it in the previous post.