[Bug] "Developer Tools" invisible in menu customization settings yet visible in actual menu
-
In this example, I emptied a whole menu and added only "Developer Tools". After adding it, it didn't show up in the list, yet, when opening the actual menu, it does show up.
This issue does not occur with any other menu item.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@KaKi87 I can confirm that. Looks like a bug to me, because you won’t be able to remove or move the entry once added. Resetting the whole menu is the only option to get another attempt. You can report that to the tracker ☛ https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/