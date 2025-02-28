Address bar typed history dropdown – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3617.3
Here is one last snapshot before the weekend to add back two frequently requested address field features.
Click here to see the full blog post
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Dead birds upon installing, then stuck on closing, but after I restarted it's all fine
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Kocho No problems with online updater.
@kocho: Could you log a bug and attach a crash dump for us?
great drop photo
Seems to me there's a regression about the address field text colors, with my curstom dark theme: opening a new tab the colors in the address field suddenly become very dark, barely visible, then switching to another tab, for example vivaldi:settings/all/ where the address field colors seems ok, and switching back to the new opened tab, the colors there return to normal brightness.
For the record I've also tried disabling my CSS mods, no changes.
My theme doesn't have "accent from page", which it seems doesn't cause the problem if active.
If anyone wants to try my theme:
{ "accentFromPage": false, "accentOnWindow": false, "accentSaturationLimit": 0.6, "alpha": 0.95, "backgroundImage": "", "backgroundPosition": "stretch", "blur": 2, "colorAccentBg": "#4eefd4", "colorBg": "#2e2e2e", "colorFg": "#c0c0c0", "colorHighlightBg": "#e23ca5", "colorWindowBg": "#1D1E21", "contrast": 0, "dimBlurred": false, "engineVersion": 1, "id": "e16e7851-fa49-4f33-a7f1-e53c85584707", "name": "Miku", "preferSystemAccent": false, "radius": 4, "simpleScrollbar": true, "transparencyTabBar": false, "transparencyTabs": true, "url": "", "version": 1 }
It's dripping Vivaldi snapshots…
Nice to see the typed history dropdown I had to search where i disabled the new address bar to test it. It was vivaldi:experiments (if someone else needs it).
Some things:
- The dropdown icon is missing.
- The delete button doesn't work directly. I have to close the dropdown and reopen it to see the item removed (and another, new one at the end of the list).
- It only shows 10 addresses instead of 22 (like the old one). Where can i change that?
Everything else looks good
@ruarí: that was one time occurence. cannot reproduce and no DMP file log. If it is helpful, I'm using a native window appearance.
paul1149 Supporters
Bold is not working in Notes. The double asterisks are there in the markdown, but they are not displayed under Visual.
I renamed my customizations folder to be sure I wasn't breaking it, and the problem persisted.
- MX Linux (Debian), KDE desktop
Aaron Translator
I'm glad to see the Currency widget data error has been corrected without bugreport. Despite some disappointment...
[Address bar] Show typed history in the drop down of an empty address field (VB-107151)
And how to disable this? I don't want ANY history in my address bar.
EDIT: What was wrong with this so that it had to be removed?:
HalleAndert
@rabe85: I created a custom CSS code to restore the dropdown arrow.
/* Address field drop down arrow */ .UrlBar-AddressField:has(.toolbar:empty) { .observer { &::after { content: "\1F783"; position: absolute; right: .75rem; top: .25rem; transition: 250ms ease-in-out; opacity: .5; } &:has(.OmniDropdown) { &::after { opacity: .75; transform: translateY(.2rem) rotateZ(180deg); } } } }
Good to see the drop down is back in the new omnibox. Now I do not mind omnibox in the stable version.