Friday poll: Customizing menus
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Somehow it's already the last day of the second month of 2025. How time flies!
This week's question is about customization and we're curious to hear whether you've made any changes to the main browser menu and/or any of the context menus.
You'll find the poll on vivaldi.net as always.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The poll has been replaced with a new one and here are the results:
A little over half of you (52%) have made some changes to the menus, while 22% have gone all out and customized the menus a lot.
On the opposite side, 26% of you seem to be happy with the default configuration and haven't made any changes.