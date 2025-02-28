Good afternoon.

While I read the English-speaking version of your forum, standard messages which are generated by the forum-software are translated, probably according to my browser configuration (I will change that now, as it does not make much sense).

I notice that the German translations which are produced, can be ... incorrect (in one way or other). You can still understand but I find it awkward that the developers thought of everything and heat up to reach perfection or more in each and every aspect ... (a color scheme, too), and then would not care for the quality of the user interaction.

It is unclear to me if the problem is in an automation process or if quite simply some translations are badly done. In the second case, we can eternally discuss examples (that I will not provide).

Do you know a way to just provide fitting translations? When a message is short, many ways to translate word by word will still create a false meaning, as we have GRAMMAR (BoooohahAAAaaaaa !!)