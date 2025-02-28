German translations of standard messages
Good afternoon.
While I read the English-speaking version of your forum, standard messages which are generated by the forum-software are translated, probably according to my browser configuration (I will change that now, as it does not make much sense).
I notice that the German translations which are produced, can be ... incorrect (in one way or other). You can still understand but I find it awkward that the developers thought of everything and heat up to reach perfection or more in each and every aspect ... (a color scheme, too), and then would not care for the quality of the user interaction.
It is unclear to me if the problem is in an automation process or if quite simply some translations are badly done. In the second case, we can eternally discuss examples (that I will not provide).
Do you know a way to just provide fitting translations? When a message is short, many ways to translate word by word will still create a false meaning, as we have GRAMMAR (BoooohahAAAaaaaa !!)
@BoozeOperator If you talk about the webpage translator (icon in address field), sometimes the translation is not correct/incomplete.
Or what do you mean by "standard messages"?
How does this look like in forum (screenshot, please)?
This is an example and I do not want to discuss the details or the error in this one expression. I just provide a screen shot as demanded :
Screen Shot (avif))
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@BoozeOperator Igitt. Yes, strange Deutsch
Report to Bugtracker page
Select product "vivaldi.net website"
BoozeOperator
As a side note, I have not used any translating function in Vivaldi.
However the influence of the language settings is unclear to me, as it was already English (UK) when I looked. I played around with German and French, but now only get English messages, no matter what.
If this turns out to be an awfully esoteric phenomenon maybe put it at the back of any queue.
@BoozeOperator I guess, that is a problem of the localisation of NodeBB forum software.
@DoctorG Okay, I found their bug tracker and some forums but do not want to add another registration to a dozen that I will have no need for, five minutes after.
The issue may be of minor importance, but I cannot mark it solved.
@BoozeOperator Was not my intention to tell you should report to NodeBB.
Let us wait if this can be fixed by Vivaldi web team or they say it is the job of NodeBB devs.
BoozeOperator
@DoctorG said in German translations of standard messages:
@BoozeOperator Was not my intention to tell you should report to NodeBB.
Okay. Maybe you function just normally, here, but I have become accustomed to different ways of “delegating” tasks.