User Interface Density - Compact density
Hi,
currently all couple of days I have to switch back the User Interface Density to Compact density. My Vivialdi is not following my setup.
I guess there is a bug, which sets this back to the ugly regular design. At my PC I'm normally working with a mouse, so I don't need the touch surface definition.
Any ideas?
Best regards,
Kay
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Tasmdevil No, is probably some weird bug because something in your user profile is faulty. To report a bug you would first need to find steps to reproduce the issue from a clean profile.
solidsnake Ambassador
@Tasmdevil
It happens to me too. It just switches to regular on its own, even though the compact interface is still selected. It stays like that until the browser is restarted.
I haven't yet figured out when this change occurs to reproduce it and report as a bug. This issue is present in several of the latest snapshots.
This has been happening to me as well. About three times per week when I start Vivaldi, all menus are Regular density even though Compact is selected as well as Compact Menu Layout being checked.
This has been happening for over a month, before and during which time nothing has changed with my user profile.
Definitely a bug. Is anyone working on fixing this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@creeve4
Hi,
it is not even reported to the bug tracker, the setting never changed on all my systems and installs.
As @luetage mentioned, all testers and developers test on a clean profile.
If you can reproduce it on a second test profile, all default no extensions you can report it.
I was to lazy to search in the bug tracker, @LonM does the work for me, thanks.
Cheers, mib
Hi, this bug has already been reported. it has the ID VB-112201