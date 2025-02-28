Minor update(3) for Vivaldi Android Browser 7.1
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium upstream.
hello,
whats going on with snapshot 7.2.3610.3
just did update on gplay and app doesnt start at all?
mariap Vivaldi Team
@disu1950: Thank you for your feedback. The problem is already resolved and a new snapshot build is in review in Play Store.
@mariap
i am not talking about:
but for snapshop from gplay doesnt working this one:
so i tryed manually downloded:
Vivaldi.7.2.3610.3_arm64-v8a.apk
and snapshot got running again...
@disu1950 thats what she said , snapshot is in review in playstore.
@3dvs
can u explain that ? whats that mean sry ...
is app alive or pending...? ty
Do you have the idea of developing an Android email client?
Last SnapShot doesnt work smootly...
u cant back insted it exit whole app...?
speed dial why remove name/url bookmart the simpliest and best..
now whole bunch of features irrelavent...
speed was name/url appon new add ...
now i must 1st save url than exit go back to enter short name..
lol vivaldi.. plz fix snapshots...
now name auto takes url which bookmarked...
what when long url, than goes for long name also.. xDD
and can u plz remove refresh feature apon scrolling to top...
or put button that jump user at top.. when u read large webpage content and u wont jumo at top comes refresh... (who ever invented this feature on android prob never using devices) why i would auto refresh apon scroll when we have good old fashion button... for sum reason all browsers coming with this feature.. ahhh gesture n auto be like feature all off...
if we allrdy can put refresh on nav bar why would 2nd one.. plz make it off feature...
Jjane.n moved this topic from Mobile Snapshots