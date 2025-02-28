Can't view site/https://www.sanantoniopost.com
-
Not sure if correct forum, but for some reason can't view the site https://www.sanantoniopost.com with Vivaldi. No problem other browsers to include FF.....but no go with Vivaldi...keeps recycling thru address no display. Spent week....trying to find problem...so hopefully someone can steer me in right direction.....TIA
Win 11/7.1.3570.47
-
@douglas9 Issue can be caused by strict ad and tracker blocking.
Please disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
If you use a ad/tracker-blocker extension, disable for the site.
-
Re: Can't view site/https://www.sanantoniopost.com
Don't use Viv blockers etc.
-
Don't use Viv blocker etc
-
@douglas9 Try hard reload with Ctrl+F5.
-
Negative results Ctrl +F5
Just continuous recycling in address bar...no display
-
@douglas9 Page loads for me with current 7.1.3570.58 Windows 11 23H2.
Try a update to Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Do you use any security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security) which could block loading?
Connection over VPN? or Mobile Internet Access Provider?
Surfing from a company or organisation owned PC?
-
Works fine in Guest Mode...no problems....Displays properly
Updated to 7.1.3570.58
Win11 24H Pro
10.0.26100/Build 26100
Still cycling in address bar no display
-
@douglas9 Do you use any extension?
Please check Ctrl+Shift+E, disable all extensions listed, and retry reload page with Ctrl+F5.
Do you use any security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security) which could block loading?
Connection over VPN? or Mobile Internet Access Provider?
Surfing from a company or organisation owned PC?
-
1 Disabled all extensions
2. No security tools
3. No VPN or Mobile Internet Access provider
4. Personal PC
Still recycling thru address bar only, No display. Previously deleted cache.
No change from original post
Appreciate you time...but if no solution is found...thanks anyway.....
-
@douglas9 An the page opens in Microsoft Edge?
-
@douglas9 said in Can't view site/https://www.sanantoniopost.com:
Disabled all extensions
Can you please remove all extensions and reinstall them? Sometimes broken extension updates block pages.
-
Thank you for your time.....later might try the uninstall/reinstall extensions....but pressed for time...will let you know the results...again thank you for your time.....
Don't use edge....stay far from Edge...but works fine in FF
-
@douglas9 Firefox uses a different browser engine, not comparable when issues come up.
-
Works okay in Edge...fyi
-
@douglas9 Oh, then it is something in your Vivaldi browser profile data.
Or a broken Vivaldi installation.
I would say:
- Get Installer from vivaldi.com
- Uninstall Vivaldi (do not let remove browser data by Uninstaller!)
- Install Vivaldi again
-
Thanks...but don't want to chance screwing up Viv....the website isn't that important to me....thanks again for your time and input.....
As side note...you are probably on the right track...have Viv on second PC...synced version....and can't view on either PC......