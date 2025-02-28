Window stays open after last tab is moved.
-
Not sure if this is a bug or if something changed in a recent update but if i move the last tab in a window over to a different window ,the window i moved from stays open. Before that closed the window i moved the tab from.
I have the "Keep window open after last tab is closed" option unticked and i cant see any other options related to this.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Frangus I can’t reproduce this, the window closes for me. Do you have workspaces enabled?
-
Workspaces was on but turning it off changes nothing.
Im starting to wonder if I'm remembering this wrong but I swear the window closed before when I moved the last tab out of a window.
I have looked through all of the settings many times and i cant see any option that is related to it either so I'm kinda lost.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Frangus The only thing workspaces change is that when you try to move the last tab of a named workspace to the original window, the new window won’t close, but that is expected. Please try to reproduce the issue from a fresh profile.