Problem adding the "tasks" button to the toolbar
Hi, after installing Vivaldi I was delighted with the "Tasks" feature in the toolbar, I used it a lot. However, at some point the icon disappeared from the toolbar and I can't add it. Please help!!!
Pesala Ambassador
@jezior9 Right-click on toolbars to customise them or to restore defaults.
@jezior9 Open on panel bar context menu "Customize Toolbar"
Drag the "Tasks" icon from editor popup in the panel bar
Confirm with "Done" button
@Pesala Unfortunately, I've done this many times and nothing
@DoctorG When I drag "tasks" apps it doesn't stay on the toolbar.. this is the problem
@jezior9 And you have Settings → Mail → Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds activated?
@DoctorG Had off... Now everything works Thank you very much for your help!
Have a nice day
