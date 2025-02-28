No passkey on iOS?
romulo.godoi
These days, you can set iOS on your iPhone to use Vivaldi as your password manager instead of the default option. It works perfectly fine for regular text-based passwords. However, when trying to create a passkey (like the one used for a Google account), Vivaldi throws an error with the Chrome logo, saying you need to be signed into your Vivaldi account to continue. Of course, I’m already signed in. It seems like this feature doesn’t actually exist in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi 7.1.35
iOS 18.3.1