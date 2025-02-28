There’s no Vivaldi email client for Android?
I’ve seen many friends on the forum recommending the Vivaldi email client, saying it’s very user-friendly. However, on the official website, there are only clients for Windows and Linux, but none for Android mobile devices. Nowadays, sending and receiving emails on mobile devices is becoming increasingly popular, and Android phones have a very high market share. I suggest developing an Android email client.
what do you think?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@scfast001 Upvote the first post in this thread.
@edwardp thanks