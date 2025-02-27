A few questions from a beginner
Hey I'm trying to make the switch from chrome that I've been using for my whole life to Vivaldi, but I've got some issues with it, and I'd like to know if those are possible to fix it in any way possible
What do those values mean in the address bar when loading a website ?
I want to use Qwant for searches, but I've found that when using the address bar to make searches, if I already went to like "fishingshop.com" at one point, but now I want to search for "fishing", I'll type "fishing" but Vivaldi will automatically send me to fishingshop.com when I'll press Enter
I see that there's an extension named "New Tab Redirect" that would let me directly go to qwant.com, but I don't really want to use it because from what I understand, Vivaldi will make money from searches I make with the integrated search engines only from the address bar, so I'm pretty sure that if I use the New Tab Redirect extension, I won't make money to Vivaldi
So, just in the end, are there maybe ways to prevent Vivaldi from suggesting me websites I've already gone to when I type something in the address bar?
Is it possible to get rid of that left pane that has the downloads, bookmarks and all, and have them like in Chrome at the right of the address bar?
When going to any "What is my user agent" / "What is my browser" website, it always tells me that I have Chrome, even though I've set in the Network tab to use the Vivaldi User-Agent, but it doesn't do anything, and I've found that setting absolutely anything in that User-Agent configuration setting doesn't do anything, even when restarting Vivaldi. Is this expected?
Pesala Ambassador
- Page Load Progress Bar
- Settings, Address Bar, Address Field Priorities
- Right-click on panel toolbar to customise it. Drag and drop what you need to the address bar. Hide the Panel Toolbar (F4)
- Yes.
@Pesala
So,
- Ok but it doesn't say anything about the value/value thing
- Thank you!
- Oh and thanks a lot also for it !
- But I really don't understand that User-Agent thing, the Vivaldi settings make it clear that this will change the user-agent, but then why do every website sees it as simple Chrome, whereas even Edge (based on Chromium) gets successful recognized as not being Chrome?