I want to use Qwant for searches, but I've found that when using the address bar to make searches, if I already went to like "fishingshop.com" at one point, but now I want to search for "fishing", I'll type "fishing" but Vivaldi will automatically send me to fishingshop.com when I'll press Enter

I see that there's an extension named "New Tab Redirect" that would let me directly go to qwant.com, but I don't really want to use it because from what I understand, Vivaldi will make money from searches I make with the integrated search engines only from the address bar, so I'm pretty sure that if I use the New Tab Redirect extension, I won't make money to Vivaldi

So, just in the end, are there maybe ways to prevent Vivaldi from suggesting me websites I've already gone to when I type something in the address bar?