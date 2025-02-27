So the other day, I wanted to have a video take up a horizontal portion of my vertical secondary screen, like so:

The problem I had is: picture in picture mode won't resize to the entire width of the screen, and I want to just see my video, no sidebars, no adress/tab bar, no nothing. I could do it with a secondary window, but youtube won't let the top bar go away even in cinema mode, and window over window shennanigans are not very practical.

Does anyone know how I could change that? is there an option or a thing that could get me what I want?