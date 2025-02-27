Picture in picture video resizing
-
So the other day, I wanted to have a video take up a horizontal portion of my vertical secondary screen, like so:
The problem I had is: picture in picture mode won't resize to the entire width of the screen, and I want to just see my video, no sidebars, no adress/tab bar, no nothing. I could do it with a secondary window, but youtube won't let the top bar go away even in cinema mode, and window over window shennanigans are not very practical.
Does anyone know how I could change that? is there an option or a thing that could get me what I want?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Pauel Toggle UI (Ctrl+F11) + Tile Horizontally (Ctrl+F8) is about the best I could find. I don’t see any option to hide the YouTube search bar.
-
Yes I know, but why not just allow me to resize the picture in picture do the whole width of the screen? This would be even better imo.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Pauel Vote for the existing feature request: Picture in Picture Video Size Limitation.
-
Oh thanks! I couldn't find it when looking for it!