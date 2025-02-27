Mail for mobile
-
I'm sure it's been brought up before but I'm a new Vivaldi user. Would love to use the email client on the mobile browser. Or even a standalone app one day.
Otherwise I love this whole project. Just started a blog and shut down the Wordpress instance I was paying for. Looking forward to the day I get to create a Vivaldi email account!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @joeimp!
To show your support for the feature request, please upvote the first post on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27229/vivaldi-mail-app-for-mobile-phones.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests