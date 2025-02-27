As a user I want to be able to add a "Script" filter type to the filters instead of providing endless lists of patterns that are OR and AND related.

Why do I want to be empowered to use a script? For two months I'm struggling setting up a SPAM filter that catches similar yet slightly different SPAM mails. The spammers are altering their attempts on a daily basis so that SPAM assassin doesn't capture them. Currently, I'm adjusting that list each day and it's getting insanely large already. I can see the day, when I will just give up, rendering the current implementation completely useless to me.

How could my life be better here? Simple: Give me limited scripting options. Instead of

( from:.cz OR from:.digital OR from:.farm OR from:.gr OR from:.mx OR from:.ng OR from:.shop OR from:^info OR from:^office OR from:^suite OR from:^suport OR from:^support OR from:^suppot OR from:^techniq OR from:kontakt OR from:mortgage OR from:netsuite.com OR from:rest OR from:servii OR from:technqiu OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] ) AND ( body:9555648992661 OR body:"Abmelden von der aktuellen E-Mail-Adresse" OR body:"Meine E-Mail Adresse: abmelden" OR body:Bitcoin OR body:Breakers OR body:Hauptkirche OR body:Hoehepunkt OR body:Identitätsdaten OR body:Kaffee OR body:Kommandant OR body:Luxusladen OR body:Meisterwerk OR body:NFT OR body:Offenlegung OR body:Pensionierung OR body:Rohstoff OR body:Steuerzentrale OR body:Weltneuheit OR body:Wirtschaft OR body:antensensor OR body:beschissen OR body:downloaden OR body:festsitzenden OR body:frueh OR body:itcoin OR body:poison OR body:sex OR body:"###" OR body:Venedig OR body:verfrueht OR subject:ADAC OR subject:"Belohnung!" OR subject:benötigt OR subject:Bitcoin OR subject:Fox OR subject:Gebühr OR subject:Geheimnis OR subject:HALLO OR subject:High OR subject:Knie OR subject:Krypto OR subject:passiv OR subject:Prozent OR subject:Prämien OR subject:Rabat OR subject:Sale OR subject:Sekunden OR subject:Sephora OR subject:Sofort OR subject:Spare OR subject:Strategie OR subject:Wärme OR subject:aar OR subject:adé OR subject:bett OR subject:contact OR subject:gratis OR subject:"in 14 Tagen" OR subject:jetzt OR subject:kostenfrei OR subject:probieren OR subject:rektion OR subject:rgasmen OR subject:norbert OR subject:Tankkarte OR subject:überzeugt OR subject:"zu erhalten" OR to:.com OR to:.gr OR to:^servoso OR to:servii )

why not allow me to do

function filterEmailCallback({from, body}: VivaldiMailType) { return from.matches(/^[a-zA-Z]+[0-9][0-9]+@/) && ( body.toRawString().includes('.amazonaws.com/') || body.toRawString().includes('style=3D"') ) }

I could create much more sophisticated and powerful SPAM filters with that. The script should allow me to "matches"/"includes" on rendered text and raw text on "to", "from", "reply", "cc", "subject" and "body". If you also allow for if/else and setting local variables (arrays/objects) for keeping state while analyzing that would even increase the possibilities. On script error Vivaldi should try/catch and treat catch as false (= no match).

Take it one step further: Allow me to share such a filter script with other users via a "Vivaldi E-Mail-Filter Marketplace" or let me use one that others have created.

Take it another step further: Allow me to add an "AI assistant" filter where I can configure a POST endpoint with API key to connect my subscribed AI agent to do what SPAM assassin should be doing. Don't start here with the US-Tech-Bubble. Leave this open to any endpoint, even my own on localhost if I choose to. Thinking about it: That should be the real implementation of my feature request:

As a user I want to add an e-mail filter that utilizes an API-key secured POST endpoint for filtering. Vivaldi should post in the body an array of raw-text emails. The endpoint should return the same emails categorized. In the filter configuration I can choose actions for each category, e.g.

{ "uncategorized": [ "raw email 1", "raw email 3" ], "spam": [ "raw email 2" ] }

In the filter configuration I can choose to move "spam" categorized mails to "SPAM" folder and "uncategorized" to keep in inbox.

Maybe you can implement both user stories increasing quality of live for different types of power users.

The current means of filtering against SPAM are bluntly nonsense and unusable.