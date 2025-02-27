process per tab?
When I "Open Link in New Tab" for the same site, I see all tabs are opened into one process with Vivaldi Task Manager.
This is different from chrome or edge.
Can we open the links into individual process?
Like this
@TYOJP Each tab is already a separate process.
Thanks for the comment.
They are listed under thee same Process ID,
and if kill the process, all the tabs are dead though?
DoctorGTesting
@TYOJP Ah, checked it now in my Linux.
open Link in new tab uses same process ID.
I will check iin 10 minutes if a command chain:
Copy link address
New Tab
Open address
could solve it.
//EDIT: No solution.
Sadly no command exists to copy link address
@DoctorGTesting
Thank you for help.
So it looks like Vivaldi has different process model than chrome or edge..
Not sure if this intended or not.
DoctorGTesting
@TYOJP I Will ask internally.
@TYOJP dev said: Vivaldi uses model Process per Tab.
@DoctorG Thanks.
Does that mean the tabs are unexpectedly grouped into one process?
I have no information why the Vivaldi task manager shows it like this. Perhaps i will know more today.