Solved * Bug* Workspaces are cleared when Vivaldi is restarted.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Workspaces are cleared when Vivaldi is restarted.
The tabs from the workspaces are then stored in the quick-select workspace; see here:
Does this error also occur for other Vivaldi users? Should I report this error to the Vivaldi team?
@stardepp Which Vivaldi version?
@DoctorG The update to Vivialdi 7.1.3570.58, which has just been released, has fixed this bug.
@stardepp The error still occurs with Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@stardepp Which extensions do you have installed?
@DoctorG There is no lack of extensions; I had disabled all extensions with
--disable-extensions
and this error also occurs when no extension is active.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
7.1.3570.58 I have no issues with loss of Workspaces after restart.
In your case, can you check if you have a crashdump at this time?
What exactly do I do?
@stardepp Open C:\Users\.....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports\ and check if you have a .dmp file from time of workspace loss.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
@stardepp How do you exit the Vivaldi windows?
By Menu → Exit?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG Yes, I have a report from there from this morning.
Yes, I always end with Vivaldi.
Yeah, there's been other threads about this issue before, for example:
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101773
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104997
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104508
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104334
There's no need to report it again, there's two known issues about this:
- VB-96928 – Workspace function malfunctions sometimes and the tabs in each workspaces just moves back to the default workspace
- VB-99681 – After the sudden closure of the browser, all tabs in the workspaces disappeared
The problem is that no one can reproduce these reliably.
