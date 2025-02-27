Stop accepting GDPR
Is there a way to stop accepting GDPR cookies on almost all websites?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@rencke Extension "I don't care about cookies" could help.
@DoctorG said in Stop accepting GDPR:
I don't care about cookies"
Superb...thanks
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@rencke Be careful, i remembered sometimes extension blocks loading o a website.
@rencke, you can also activate/ add this list to the Vivaldi adblocker instead of an extension.
https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt
Settings > Security and Privacy > Adblocker > Sources
suyashbagade1
Use incognito mode.. simple
wintercoast
@DoctorG A long while back I found it didn't play nice with CNN's website, so I disabled it for that.
@DoctorG more exactly some websites are corrupted/hidden if the user don't interact with the cookie screen and you still have to whitelist+remove site data