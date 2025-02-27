Native Notifications
How does the vivaldi notification system work and is there a way to push it's notifications directly to dbus and stop the internal notification system?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@genga On Debian 12 KDE i get the KDE notifications.
I have no idea what you OS is running.
@genga Can I assume you are talking about notifications for calendar items for example? Since there I have no idea.
But webpage notifications should be working properly with your desktop
@DoctorG I am running NixOS with hyprland.
@BlackIkeEagle I am talking about webpage notifications, they work just fine, I am asking about how to make them go through dbus, I am on the latest build of Vivaldi.
@genga without knowing how nixos works, you should get native notifications if you have
libnotifyavailable
@BlackIkeEagle I have libnotify installed
Sorry no idea then why you have no native notifications
@BlackIkeEagle I also don't really know why I don't, it worked just fine before, even when I was making my custom daemon