Why Vivladi cat subprocess
Why is vivaldi running cat? Attached strace to the relevant cat processes but not understanding what I'm seeing.
ps auxwwf output
xxxx 3554 12.1 0.6 34473736 434940 ? Sl 15:21 3:21 /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform,WaylandWindowDecorations --ozone-platform-hint=auto
xxxx 3559 0.0 0.0 13476 5848 ? S 15:21 0:00 _ cat
xxxx 3560 0.0 0.0 13476 5860 ? S 15:21 0:00 _ cat
strace output
read(0, "[3554:3554:0226/155546.870013:ER"..., 262144) = 104
write(1, "[3554:3554:0226/155546.870013:ER"..., 104) = 104
DoctorGTesting
@spivaldi Something @BlackIkeEagle can tell you better.
BlackIkeEagle Patron Ambassador
@spivaldi This is due to the unofficial support for
~/.config/vivaldi-stable.confflags file in the Arch package.
Only when you have this file you should see
catand
sed
Ha which reminds me this can be made simpler without using
cat