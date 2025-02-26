I got a new laptop and I thought Vivaldi's sync setting would make it easy to take my browser environment with me.

Not so much…

Tabs and workspaces are not really synced

Picking the browser window from the sidebar and choosing "Open" made all the tabs from all my workspaces open in the currently open workspace

The way I worked around this:

Create all the workspaces manually

Reopen the tabs for a specific workspace using the cloud icon at the bottom

And now it seems that my customized shortcuts and other settings are also not synced.

Are these bugs or is this intentional behaviour?