I had sync enabled on my phone. Recently, I noticed that it was no longer syncing. I fixed this and for some reason all my passwords are now the old versions that were in my phone and this update has pushed to my desktop browser and other devices already.

This is OK for places I frequently log into manually, since I know the passwords. However, for things I use infrequently this is a nightmare.

Is there anything I can do? I suspect not but maybe someone out there is a genius.