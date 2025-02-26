I experienced an issue that zeroed out (or appeared to) zero out my tabs in each workspace so I restored a session, but it was a terrible experience.

It duplicated the workspaces.

It added the word "sessIon" after some of them.

It lost the names of some of the workspaces and simply called them "Restored Workspace".

And if you want to delete any duplicate workspaces, there's no easy way to do that quickly. You have to confirm the deletion of each one, which gets tedious when you have 40 total, and the window/tab manager panel doesn't allow you to delete windows or workspaces from there. So a lot of clicking is involved.

When restoring a session, there should be a third option alongside "open all tabs in one window" and "open tabs in existing session" called "replaced current session with selected session". Then, as a courtesy to a user who is hasty, it would save a copy of the existing session before replacing it with a previous one.