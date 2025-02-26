Youtube videos not working
-
I just started using Vivaldi on android tablet, and i noticed that youtube videos don't work. All i get is pink screen while sound is playing fine. What's wrong?
Only adblock i have is this built-in blocker Vivaldi has, and that's turned off.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Is this happening on the latest Vivaldi version? If you're not sure, check for updates in the Play Store.
As far as I know, this used to be a bug but was fixed by Chromium some months ago.
-
@jane-n I just downloaded this, yes, it's latest version.
-
DoctorGTesting
@dee8282 No such video issue Vivaldi 7.1.3580.116 / Android 10