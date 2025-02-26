Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Bonjour,
Je suis sous linux Kubuntu 24.04. Lorsque je aller dans /téléchargements pour voir le fichier, il s'ouvre dans Nautilus alors que je souhaiterais que ce soit dans Dolphin. Où peut-on changer le chemin approprié ?
Merci
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.