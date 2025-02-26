Lack of the Latvian language
I have noticed for some time that after one update, the Vivaldi browser no longer offers the Latvian language and also does not provide automatic translation, for example, from English to Latvian. It would be nice if this could be restored.
Pesala Ambassador
@ropciko It is working fine for me. Maybe it is just not being detected, but it can be set manually.
Jau kādu laiku esmu ievērojis, ka pēc vienas atjaunināšanas pārlūks Vivaldi vairs nepiedāvā latviešu valodu un nenodrošina arī automātisko tulkošanu, piemēram, no angļu valodas uz latviešu valodu. Būtu jauki, ja to varētu atjaunot.
Edit: Auto-detect also seems to be working for the selected text.
@ropciko are you from Latvia?