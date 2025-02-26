Access Denied
Just opened a new account and it all went through but when I tried to log-in to my email it says access denied. Why did this happen?
LunaSterling
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Robi63 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Robi63 Participate in Vivaldi Social, post in forum, use Vivaldi Sync and you will get a mail to tell you access to Vivaldi mail account was allowed after some days/week.