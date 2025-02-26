When the page zoom slider is moved to the panel bar, it squeezes the "Reset" button down to just "R..." which makes it look weird and not very informational

I propose that this text button be replaced with an icon instead, and if you really insist, it could just show up only in this scenario where the button title is truncated.

I do recognize that this might be a pretty niche request, but the change seems quite trivial and as a bonus this opens up another icon to be themeable, so hopefully it would be accepted.