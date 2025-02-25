Vivaldi displaying Wikipedia incorrectly
An interesting bug I have found on Vivaldi for windows:
The "mdash" character (–) is displaying incorrectly on Wikipedia pages - it is showing up as "œ" instead. I have attached a small section of a screenshot to display it - the "œ"between the words "Rock" and "Shetland" should be an mdash.
What is additionally odd is if I edit the Wikipedia article the mdash displays correctly in the edit box. This issue does not seem to occur on any other websites. Also, I have no extensions enabled.
@mikegrant65 Looks fine here.
Probably a font issue on your system. However I have no idea how to troubleshoot font issues so you'll have to figure out what's wrong on your system, maybe your fellow Wikipedians can help you?
- Have you tried in a clean profile?
- Have you tried clearing cache?
- Have you tried in another browser, specifically a Chromium-based one (Edge, Chrome, Opera etc)?
My bad - I should have mentioned that I checked the same page in Edge and Firefox, which both displayed correctly.
I will try resetting Vivaldi and see what happens.
@mikegrant65 You don't have to reset everything to test in a clean profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
I have managed to solve this puzzle by using "Reset Webpages Settings to Default" in Settings>Webpages. I am still a little puzzled as I do not recall ever changing my display fonts.....
@mikegrant65 OK, what was the changed font?
Looks like Wikipedia uses "Sans-serif" as the font for paragraphs, and the default browser font for that is Arial which is the standard for most things in Windows.