I have customized many Vivaldi Menus through the 'Menu' section of the preferences: a pretty straightforward task. I love especially the fact that I can get rid of entries I never use.

Anyway, sometimes, I had removed by mistakes things that I actually wanted to use, so i just went back in the settings, look for the missing entry in the right pane and dragged it back to the left in the right position.

My only issue (still unresolved) is that once I removed by mistake the 'Empty bookmarks trash bin' from its context menu. Now, right-clicking on the trash bin icon does nothing, since there are no other entries. I actually wanted 'Empty' only, and tried to put it back, but looks like it is nowhere to be found.

Any help? Thanks!