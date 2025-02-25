Menu entry disappeared
-
I have customized many Vivaldi Menus through the 'Menu' section of the preferences: a pretty straightforward task. I love especially the fact that I can get rid of entries I never use.
Anyway, sometimes, I had removed by mistakes things that I actually wanted to use, so i just went back in the settings, look for the missing entry in the right pane and dragged it back to the left in the right position.
My only issue (still unresolved) is that once I removed by mistake the 'Empty bookmarks trash bin' from its context menu. Now, right-clicking on the trash bin icon does nothing, since there are no other entries. I actually wanted 'Empty' only, and tried to put it back, but looks like it is nowhere to be found.
Any help? Thanks!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Roccobot This is the [All Closed Tabs] entry. No idea what it's called in your locale if it's not in English.
There is no separate entry for "Empty" only.
-
-
@Pathduck but does it really have to do with the bookmarks bin? It's not about 'tabs', it's about emptying the trash after deleting some Bookmarks
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Roccobot Did you actually try what I told you?
EDIT: Oh ok I guess you meant the Bookmarks list, not the closed tabs menu.
In that case, you're right there is no "Empty Trash" entry to put back.
Just reset the menu to default and remember to not delete this entry.
-
Roccobot Supporters
@Pathduck said in Menu entry disappeared:
@Roccobot Did you actually try what I told you?
No, 'cause I'm far away from my laptop right now, but I guessed that 'all closed tabs' couldn't be about the thing I was looking into.
EDIT: Oh ok I guess you meant the Bookmarks list, not the closed tabs menu.
Exactly
In that case, you're right there is no "Empty Trash" entry to put back.
That's what I'm looking for, but I can't find it
Just reset the menu to default and remember to not delete this entry.
...And this is what I'm trying to avoid, since I changed a lot of thing in the menus and I don't like the idea to redo everything. By the way, it shouldn't be necessary, I should just find that 'lost' entry. I'm pretty sure it was the literal Italian translation of 'Empty trash', but nope, still not found 🫠
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Roccobot said in Menu entry disappeared:
...And this is what I'm trying to avoid, since I changed a lot of thing in the menus and I don't like the idea to redo everything.
You only reset the one menu you're looking at, not all menus. Shouldn't be too much work just resetting the one menu.
By the way, it shouldn't be necessary, I should just find that 'lost' entry. I'm pretty sure it was the literal Italian translation of 'Empty trash', but nope, still not found 🫠
I guess they forgot to add an entry for the "Empty Trash" since they never thought anyone would remove it.
Feel free to report a bug for it, or just fix it by resetting the menu.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Also, please learn to quote correctly on the forum. I have fixed your post.
-
You only reset the one menu you're looking at, not all menus.
Ah, didn't know that, thanks! I'll try this way 🫡