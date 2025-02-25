*Done* update the weather widget more often
stardepp Translator Ambassador
In my opinion, the weather widget in the dashboard should be updated more often.
Currently, the weather widget is only updated 4 times a day: 2:16 a.m., 8:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 8:16 p.m.
It would be better to update it hourly.
Or, in the best case, every 15 minutes.
barbudo2005
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@stardepp Other unpaid weather services are not updated faster and this widget is no a weather radar
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp I just use a weather panel.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I just remembered this overview:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101613/custom-dashboard-widgets
I already had this weather widget before.