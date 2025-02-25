Redirection des emails reçus vers autre compte
gerardgervois
Bonjour,
Ayant eu une matinée où le webmail vivaldi était inaccessible j'ai voulu créer une redirection des emails reçu vers un autre compte de messagerie.
Mais je n'ai pas trouvé cette fonctionnalité sur le webmail vivaldi. Existe -t-elle ?
Cordialement,
Gérard
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Translation:
Redirection of received emails to another account
Hello,
Having had a morning where vivaldi webmail was inaccessible I wanted to create a redirection of emails received to another email account.
But I couldn't find this feature on vivaldi webmail. Does it exist?
Sincerely,
