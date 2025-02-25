Lately I've been having tab stacks incorrectly merging. The two circumstances in which it happens the most:

When I detach a tab stack to create a new window, sometimes instead of detaching, it merges with the next tab stack

When moving one tab stack to another window, sometimes instead of the tab stack going to the place where I dropped it, it merges with the tab stack that's already in that window

This request could help minimize the issue, but it would be great if the tabbing experience was a little less finicky

My setup:

Windows 10 22H2

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Tab bar location: bottom

How I detach a tab stack (or a tab for that matter): since Vivaldi is the only browser that pastes the URL of a tab when you try to detach to an area outside the window, I detach it by grabbing it and pulling it up to about the centre of the window and release. The tabs UI gets all glitchy but most of the time it works. Sometimes though, it merges the stack with an adjacent stack

How I move a tab stack to another window: since moving it horizontally only works for reordering, I pull it up to detach and I move the cursor to the + button or free area (when available) to the right of the tab bar of the other window, where I release it.