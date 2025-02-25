Search in URL bar
JoanaTheSaint
Hello!
I've recently added Qwant as my main search engine, everything works fine, however, I cannot search in the page. Meaning, when I type something in the URL bar and press Enter, I'm taken to qwant.com instead of the search I want.
Does anyone know how to change this?
Sorry if it was asked before, I couldn't find it.
Here are my settings
Have a nice day
@JoanaTheSaint Not sure if this is what you want... Ctrl-F is what's normally used for find in page. Or F3 can work but its normally used for find next.
Typing some text in the address bar that doesn't look like a URL will normally do a search with your default search engine. Quant if you've made it your Default...
JoanaTheSaint
@lfisk Thank you for your reply, but I'm not sure what you mean I don't want to use ctrl + F to find anything. In all other browsers I've used, and also Vivaldi before change the search engine from Startpage to Qwant, when I typed anything in the URL bar that was not a website, the search engine would look for what I typed and give me several possible answers. Since I started using Qwant, I'm sent to qwant.com. I'm assuming this is a settings issue, I've tried Le Chat but so far, I haven't gotten the correct answer, so I don't know what the problem is. Thank you anyway for the reply
@JoanaTheSaint said in Search in URL bar:
Since I started using Qwant, I'm sent to qwant.com. I'm assuming this is a settings issue
You need to check what you have as the Qwant search settings in Settings/Search
"URL" should be https://www.qwant.com/?client=brz-vivaldi&q=%s&t=web
and give me several possible answers
"SUGGESTIONS" should be https://api.qwant.com/v3/suggest/?q=%s&client=opensearch
@TbGbe Sounds like what the OP wants. Think they'll need to change/enable this setting too for that to work
@lfisk Might as well!
