If you've run Vivaldi on Windows and Linux, how do they compare?
-
mourningdoves
Would you say one is significantly smoother or more stable than the other?
Are there ways in which their operation is different?
Does Vivaldi Mail work as planned on the Linux version?
Any other thoughts are welcome. I think Windows 11 is kind of creepy and I may want to escape from that universe before long. I ran Linux years ago and I liked it a lot. Thanks.
(I'll be asking a similar question on the Vivaldi for Macintosh forum. Just those two places, I'm not spamming.)
-
BallroomsOfMars
Not an answer I'm afraid, but I'm also interested in hearing about user experience on Linux. I'll be moving both computers over before Windows 10 support ends it in October.
-
paul1149 Supporters
I used to run V on Windows laptops I repaired, and I can't recall any significant differences in performance.
Probably one area you should look into is appearance, how the program takes a theme. For instance, many Windows users complain of Libreoffice's dark theme being unworkable.
In Linux, I have had zero problems with Vivaldi's interface appearance. Linux has several dark themes to choose from, and light modes too of course. One big factor in Linux is which desktop environment you choose to use. I'm on MX linux with the KDE desktop environment, and everything is fine.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
My experinces:
On Windows Vivaldi works very good with GPU & Hardware Acceleration support.
On Linux GPU & Hardware Acceleration support can be tricky.