Would you say one is significantly smoother or more stable than the other?

Are there ways in which their operation is different?

Does Vivaldi Mail work as planned on the Linux version?

Any other thoughts are welcome. I think Windows 11 is kind of creepy and I may want to escape from that universe before long. I ran Linux years ago and I liked it a lot. Thanks.

(I'll be asking a similar question on the Vivaldi for Macintosh forum. Just those two places, I'm not spamming.)