Option to set Qwant as a default search engine
To my knowledge, there isn't currently a possibility to set Qwant as a default search engine in Vivaldi. While being absolutely fine with Ecosia, personally I would prefer using Qwant as a default search engine.
@Jessu508 welcome to the forum! To change your default search engine, also to Qwant, see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Change_the_default_Search_Engine
@WildEnte Thank you so much for help! Managed to set Qwant as a default search engine. However, regarding accessibility and easiness-to-use, Qwant should definitely be listed as one of the default search engines in the browser settings alongside with Ecosia, Google, Bing, etc.
@Jessu508 you can add as many search engines as you want, if they're not listed just add what you want and set it as default as you please.
Adding ALL the existing search engines in the default installation is quite a task and probably not all engines owners are ok to be added without being paid, see for example google doesn't want Vivaldi to add google's suggestions urls without being paid by Vivaldi, so users have to add that url by themselves.
@iAN-CooG I see, that makes sense. Thank you for the insight, I didn't know that about search suggestions.