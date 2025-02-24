Some settings location at disk to restore them.
Hey all.
In order to fix some bugs to my Vivaldi , i replace the user data and applications folder ,
with fresh versions.
While bugs are fixed i lost the settings for 2 things :
- The menu Vivaldi contents (was moded)
- Keyboard shortcuts
I had a copy-backup of the old user data folder.
Anyone who knows where inside at this folder are these 2 settings ,
to copy to the new one ?
Thanks.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Buglocker This has nothing to do with custom modification, you simple lost data. If you don’t have backups of your profile folder, you can’t restore these items.
@Buglocker 1) if you still have the old contextmenu.json file you might recover your menus (better do this if the old was the same version). Just replace with vivaldi closed.
Solved : the folder was mainmenu.json at
C:\Users\MYUSERNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\mainmenu.json.
I copied the old one there and it ok.
Any idea about the file with the keyboard shortcuts ?
Thanks.