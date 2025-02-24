Reported the same bug twice, a year apart
Hi,
I reported bug
VB-114383a few days ago, regarding windows not closing on profile exit.
I think I figured out what could be the problem: the erroneous gmail popup with exit confirmation. This popup appears in both windows, so after closing the first window, I have to switch namespace in the second and close the same popup there.
I searched for the report number in my mail and found out that I already reported this bug
VB-108423almost exactly one year ago. Hehe.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@smartptr Both reports were closed, unable to reproduce.
@smartptr This can not be reproduced.
- Open two windows with the same profile
- Click "Exit <profile>" in one of the windows.
How do you create two profiles?
And what means "Exit <profile>"?
I need better explanation and some steps to check the issue.
Oh, nice. Not.
@edwardp, try to have a tab that opens a popup on closing about non-saved data. Like gmail does, and some other services.
I create profiles like, dunno, some normal way... "Manage profiles", I guess.
@smartptr Ah, ok, thanks.
I just asked as some users mix up some terms.
@smartptr said in Reported the same bug twice, a year apart:
try to have a tab that opens a popup on closing about non-saved data.
I will check this.Javascript Popup on top of web page?
@smartptr said in Reported the same bug twice, a year apart:
This popup appears in both windows
You mean the popup in middle of window asking if you want to exit?
A modal browser popup, triggered by some javascript:
I was just hit again with this problem, even without any popups. I had to exit from both windows separately.
The normal "close window" button won't work in this situation!
@smartptr Any websites to test with?
Is this for one profile and other a differen web page?
I do not want to search ½ hour or longer on the web for such pages.
Is this for one profile and other a differen web page?
@DoctorG, I can only reproduce the problem with my work profile, and I don't understand the difference with my home profile.
In my work profile, I've got 6 workspaces with a reasonable number of tabs open. The second window has a workspace opened with a pinned Slack tab and hidden interface. None of this reproduced in home profile causes the issue.
Sorry about that.
I do not want to search ½ hour or longer on the web for such pages.
I don't know which particular page, if any, causes the issue. Seems like not the popups.
@smartptr I tested on Debian 12 KDE and got on pages with such modal prompt only the one of the page i wanted to leave, not both windows or profiles.
Thank you for your effort, but, as I mentioned, no problem with the popups, apparently. But there is something with one of my profiles, that corrupts windows behavior on profile exit.
@smartptr Any difference between profiles with extensions?
@smartptr In such case i would rebuild the browser data from scratch. Easy if you need no mail/ calendar/ feeds. But i do not know your needs.
In my case (as example) would
backup my needed data:
- Bookmarks
- Notes
- mainmenu.json and contextmenu.json
and export passwords as CSV
and delete the /Default folder of Snapshot browser data.
Start Vivaldi
Close Vivaldi
Copy back files to Default/ folder
Start Vivaldi
Import passwords
-
@DoctorG, zero enabled extensions in the problematic profile.
Moreover!
The second window, which is not being automatically closed, closes as soon as I close a tab, even empty tab.
@smartptr said in Reported the same bug twice, a year apart:
The second window, which is not being automatically closed, closes as soon as I close a tab
Then this window was not opened by you with Ctrl+N?
If a tab open such window, that is not a bug.
But without any real test case, i can not imagine what happens, and a bug can not be cvonfirmed.
The second window is opened with Ctrl+N long time ago, and opens automatically on browser start (with the chosen profile).
This is the console output when I close both windows one after another:
$ vivaldi-snapshot [1135538:1135566:0225/175129.227596:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [1135538:1135538:0225/175137.649007:ERROR:wayland_event_watcher.cc(47)] libwayland: warning: queue 0xd540002c900 destroyed while proxies still attached: [1135538:1135538:0225/175137.649115:ERROR:wayland_event_watcher.cc(47)] libwayland: wl_buffer#45 still attached [1135538:1135538:0225/175137.649174:ERROR:wayland_event_watcher.cc(47)] libwayland: wl_buffer#49 still attached [1135538:1135538:0225/175137.649234:ERROR:wayland_event_watcher.cc(47)] libwayland: wl_shm_pool#39 still attached
@smartptr said in Reported the same bug twice, a year apart:
The second window is opened with Ctrl+N long time ago, and opens automatically on browser start (with the chosen profile).
I closed this second window, restarted the browser, created another one with Ctrl+N, and reproduced the problem.
@DoctorG said in Reported the same bug twice, a year apart:
@smartptr In such case i would rebuild the browser data from scratch. Easy if you need no mail/ calendar/ feeds. But i do not know your needs.
I created a new profile, synced data, and logged into my Slack and GMail, and reproduced the problem.
Funnily enough, on my existing profile the situation changed. Now, when I click "Exit profile", it closes THE OTHER WINDOW first! So I have to click again the same "Exit profile" to close the first window!
@smartptr said in Reported the same bug twice, a year apart:
I created a new profile, synced data, and logged into my Slack and GMail, and reproduced the problem.
I try this on Debian 12 / KDE / Wayland with Slack in one and GMail in the other window.
Wait…
Not reproducible, only one window closes, the one i chose the profile from: Slack or GMail.
And i get no errors with Wayland.
I do not know much about your:
- Vivaldi install package
- Version of OS and Desktop Envrionment
- GPU driver