login button disappeared from SpeakUp site
-
giusepoeBG
I have a problem wihìth the site "https://www.speakup.it", the problem is recent, until the last month there was no problem.
When I access the main page, the login button should appear at the top right but instead it does not appear.
I have the same problem also if i connect from tablet android.
With other browsers i have no problems.
I'm am using last versione v7.1.3570.54
Thanks
Giuseppe
-
giusepoeBG
With the problem
On other browser it is OK