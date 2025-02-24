Can't sync browser data while using VPN
Hello,
I am unable to sync browser data between my Mac and my iPhone while the VPN client is running on my router. As soon as this is turned off, the sync resumes normally. Does anyone know how I can get the sync working while my network VPN remains on?
@gavingill it's ok in vpn model, pls check your vpn ，Does the VPN block the sync function? or the vpn did not support sync.
@scfast001 the VPN client is running directly on my router as mentioned in the first post.