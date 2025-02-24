Visual glitches, lack of polish, and unexpected behavior on iOS
-
brittspace
I'd really like to use Vivaldi as my daily driver... there's so much to love (amazing sync, shared history and incredible history search, little quality of life things like showing unread tabs on desktop), but on iOS there are some visual glitches and lack of polish that keep me from it.
- Opening the address bar stutters and jumps around between visual states, rather than flowing smoothly. The back, plus, and forward buttons slide up with the address bar, rather than fading away. Safari, DuckDuckGo, and Orion provide a great reference for how this can work smoothly.
- From the tabs screen– Can't swipe left on a tab to close it. Instead, you have to hunt for tiiinny X in the corner.
- On the tab bar, swiping left on the last tab doesn't create a new tab. This is pretty standard behavior (see: Safari, Orion)
Are these on your all's radar at all?
Thanks for your work on the browser!
-
JoaoNunoAndrade
In fact, there are three things I dislike in the iOS app:
1 - The tabs/address bar, specially when located at the bottom of the screen (the way I prefer to use), should be configured like in safari. I would prefer not to see the list of tabs in an row and have a one-click button to check the tabs as squares. (Like when the address bar is at the top of the screen)
2 - the tabs in the squares list should allow removing tabs by sliding left.
3 - the sliding in and out of the address bar and tabs when scrolling up and down is laggy. It irritates me.
Those are my three suggestions for now.