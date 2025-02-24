In fact, there are three things I dislike in the iOS app:

1 - The tabs/address bar, specially when located at the bottom of the screen (the way I prefer to use), should be configured like in safari. I would prefer not to see the list of tabs in an row and have a one-click button to check the tabs as squares. (Like when the address bar is at the top of the screen)

2 - the tabs in the squares list should allow removing tabs by sliding left.

3 - the sliding in and out of the address bar and tabs when scrolling up and down is laggy. It irritates me.

Those are my three suggestions for now.