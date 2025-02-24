I've been using and loving Vivaldi for years, on Windows, Android and now iOS. I have several groups in Speed Dials, with multiple folders inside each. This is super important to my workflow.

With the latest update on an iPad, it started crashing. Steps to reproduce:

Open a Speed Dial with a folder in it. Open the folder and stay on the page until it "blinks" due to sync. Around 20-30 seconds.

(2.5, optional). Switch to another tab for more than 30 seconds and then return to the Speed Dial tab opened on the subfolder page. Crash.

This behavior only occurs when the Bookmarks option is turned on in Sync. Syncing with that option off works fine.

iPad 9, iPadOS 17.7.2, Vivaldi version 7.1.3580.120 (latest)