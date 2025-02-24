Floating add Speed Dial button – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3610.3
This update comes with a new location for the add new Speed Dial button and a selection of fixes and improvements.
@jane-n
By doing so, you have moved this Add button very close to the tab bar call button. Now it's easy to miss. Maybe better to make option disable "pluses" at three points - for a new shortcut and for a new group? Imho no matter how you move these buttons, these are all not good solutions.
By the way, the button is named floating, can it be moved? If yes, how to do it?
ps I suggest hiding the Add buttons in the three dot menu! Why no?
@3dvs
write the details. I updated normally.
A10, armv7.
LunaSterling
[New] Make add Speed Dial button floating (VAB-10633)
I can see somebody, somewhere, wanting to scroll the Speed Dial, and hit that damn button instead.
Hi,
Same here
Black screen, even on a Clean Profile
App settings from Android also gets stuck on black screen.
Xiaomi RedMi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
@Zalex108 said in Floating add Speed Dial button – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3610.3:
App settings from Android also gets stuck on black screen
this one's especially weird.
@Zalex108 had blank screen on update. reinstalled, its fine here.
I updated from Play Store,
Don't want to redo the non synced settings, did it a month ago already.
@jane-n sync isn't dropping either after reinstall.
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
I get a crash when I try to change the standard searching engine in the settings. Funnily enough, it does work for private tabs.
Redmi Note 14 5G
https://i.imgur.com/EigZWu6.jpeg
This doesn't look good, fullscreen means fullscreen.
@herrschreiberbeivivaldi
A few questions.
Does it crash when opening Standard Tab's Search Engine settings or when trying to select a new search engine? If it's the latter, does it crash with specific search engines or with all of them?
Also, are you logged in to Sync and have you synced custom search engines?
Thanks for bringing this to our attention, we can reproduce the bug.
Until the bug is fixed, first scroll down on the page to hide the browser UI and then switch to full-screen mode.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@3dvs said in Floating add Speed Dial button – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3610.3:
@Zalex108 had blank screen on update. reinstalled, its fine here.
The devs are aware of the blank screen issue.
-
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
@jane-n The crash happens when I try to access the settings page, so I don't see the list with search engines.
Sync is on and I do have some custom searches.
I have another phone on which everything works as intended.